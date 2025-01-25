'Simply sublime' and 'always in control' - Blackpool player ratings as one scores 9/10 against Exeter City

By Amos Wynn
Published 25th Jan 2025, 17:15 BST
Updated 25th Jan 2025, 18:02 BST
Blackpool claimed their first win of 2025 with a 3-1 victory over Exeter City.

CJ Hamilton broke the deadlock at St James Park with a goal on the counter attack just after the 30-minute mark. Odel Offiah did well to drive the ball forward from defence, with Albie Morgan playing a superb first time pass into the path of the winger - who ran through down the left to finish past Joe Whitworth.

Shortly after, the Seasiders’ newest addition Tom Bloxham left his mark on the game. The attacker added his name to the scoresheet after producing some sublime footwork past the Grecians keeper, before firing a shot past a number of defenders on the line. He then turned provider, setting up Ashley Fletcher for a third goal for Steve Bruce’s side.

Heading into the latter stages Millenic Alli pulled one back for Exeter, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

Here’s how Blackpool performed:

1. How did the Seasiders perform?

Harry Tyrer made a fantastic save with his feet during the first half to deny Josh Magennis at the front post.

2. Harry Tyrer- 7

Harry Tyrer made a fantastic save with his feet during the first half to deny Josh Magennis at the front post. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

After a recent dip in form, Odel Offiah was superb at right back once again. As well as his defensive work, the Brighton loanee also did well in the build-up to Hamilton's goal.

3. Odel Offiah- 8

After a recent dip in form, Odel Offiah was superb at right back once again. As well as his defensive work, the Brighton loanee also did well in the build-up to Hamilton's goal. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

It was another solid afternoon defensively for Olly Casey.

4. Olly Casey- 7

It was another solid afternoon defensively for Olly Casey. Photo: CameraSport - Stephanie Meek

After a nervy return to action in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Huddersfield Town, Elkan Baggott looked far more composed in the Seasiders defence.

5. Elkan Baggott- 8

After a nervy return to action in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Huddersfield Town, Elkan Baggott looked far more composed in the Seasiders defence. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

It was a solid afternoon for James Husband on Blackpool's left side.

6. James Husband- 7

It was a solid afternoon for James Husband on Blackpool's left side. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

