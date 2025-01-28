Blackpool midfielder makes admission on contract situation amid change of role
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The midfielder played a holding role alongside Albie Morgan in the Seasiders’ 3-1 victory away to Exeter City at the weekend, and has also played as a left winger in recent times.
In the past, Carey has been used in more forward areas as well, but has experienced a change in position since the appointment of Steve Bruce back in September.
The 24-year-old is among a number of Blackpool players who are out of contract at the end of the season, after a year option was exercised last summer, but states his current focus is firmly on matters on the pitch.
“I’m just focussing on all of the games that are coming up at the minute,” he said.
“We’ve got Lincoln away on Tuesday so you don’t get too much time to think, so I’m just focussing on the football at the minute.
“As long as I’m playing I’m not too fussed about which position I’m in. I’ve played off the left, I’ve played off the striker and I’ve played in the middle. I enjoy playing all of the positions, as long as I’m playing, it doesn’t matter where.”
100 league outings
After playing non-league football for Norwich United, Wroxham and King’s Lynn Town, Carey made the move to Bloomfield Road back in 2021 following Blackpool’s promotion to the Championship.
Saturday’s game at St James Park, marked the ex-Norwich City youngster’s 100th league appearance for the Seasiders, with the majority of his outings coming in the third tier.
“It’s very special, I’m very proud to do that for this club - hopefully there’ll be more to come,” he added.
“Where I’ve come from in non-league, to reach 100 appearances in the Football League is a very proud moment.”
Taking to X after the victory over Exeter, Carey’s father Neil shared a message to celebrate the midfielder’s achievement with Blackpool.
“I was sat in the meeting when Sonny was released by Norwich at 15,” he wrote.
“He was there from the age of seven and at the time it was the end of his world. To go on to make 100 league appearances for a club with a history as rich as Blackpool’s is the stuff dreams are made of. Proud of you son.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.