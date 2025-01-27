Blackpool boss gives verdict on Ipswich Town loanee's first league start since August

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott was handed his first league start for Blackpool since the end of August on Saturday afternoon.

Since joining the club in August, the 22-year-old has been plagued by injury - featuring just five times this season.

After suffering an ankle problem inside his first month at Bloomfield Road, the Indonesia international was then handed another setback on his initial return to action, sustaining a thigh issue.

After coming off the bench for the injured Matthew Pennington in last week’s draw against Huddersfield Town, the defender was handed a start in the 3-1 victory over Exeter City.

Reflecting on Baggott’s opportunity, Blackpool boss Bruce said: “He was outstanding. He’s just had to wait because he’s been unfortunate with injury, but he stepped in terrifically well.

“Fair play to him, he keeps himself in really good nick. To work as hard as he has done day in, day out with two big injuries, then fair play to him. Today was his reward.

“He gives us a nice balance because he’s left footed, so that’s very good, he’s helped us enormously.”

Baggott’s return to the starting XI coincided with the Seasiders picking up their first win of 2025, as they produced a strong display away to the Grecians.

CJ Hamilton broke the deadlock at St James Park with a goal on the counter attack just after the 30-minute mark. Odel Offiah did well to drive the ball forward from defence, with Albie Morgan playing a superb first time pass into the path of the winger - who ran through down the left to finish past Joe Whitworth.

Shortly after, the Seasiders’ newest addition Tom Bloxham left his mark on the game. The attacker added his name to the scoresheet after producing some sublime footwork past the Grecians keeper, before firing a shot past a number of defenders on the line. He then turned provider, setting up Ashley Fletcher for a third goal for Steve Bruce’s side.

Heading into the latter stages Millenic Alli pulled one back for Exeter, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation.