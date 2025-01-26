Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce doesn’t expect Lee Evans to be back in contention for Blackpool’s midweek trip to Lincoln.

The midfielder wasn’t involved in the Seasiders 3-1 victory over Exeter City on Saturday afternoon, dropping out of the matchday squad alongside Matthew Pennington - who is set to spend the next four to six weeks on the sidelines with an ankle problem.

After the win at St James Park, Bruce confirmed Evans had suffered an injury of his own.

“He hurt his calf on Thursday,” he explained.

“I think Tuesday might be too soon for him as well, we’ll see how he is. We don’t think it’s anything too serious, but you’ve got to be careful when it’s a muscle injury rather than a kick.

“I was really pleased with Sonny (Carey), he gave us something different. Evo has been terrific since I walked through the door but we’ve got adequate replacements.”

Despite the absence of Evans, Blackpool were still able to put in a strong performance against the Grecians.

CJ Hamilton broke the deadlock at St James Park with a goal on the counter attack just after the 30-minute mark. Odel Offiah did well to drive the ball forward from defence, with Albie Morgan playing a superb first time pass into the path of the winger - who ran through down the left to finish past Joe Whitworth.

Shortly after, the Seasiders’ newest addition Tom Bloxham left his mark on the game. The attacker added his name to the scoresheet after producing some sublime footwork past the Grecians keeper, before firing a shot past a number of defenders on the line. He then turned provider, setting up Ashley Fletcher for a third goal for Steve Bruce’s side.

Heading into the latter stages Millenic Alli pulled one back for Exeter, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation.