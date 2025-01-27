Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ollie Norburn admits he doesn’t know what the long-term future holds after joining Wigan Athletic on loan from Blackpool for the remainder of the season.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at Bloomfield Road in the summer, but the club does hold a one-year option.

Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce has stated it’s likely Norburn has played his last game in Tangerine, after minutes came hard to come by in his final months on the Fylde Coast.

Injuries and suspension stopped the ex-Peterborough United man from really nailing down his place under the current Blackpool boss after his appointment back in September, with his final five games for the club coming as an unused substitute.

Discussing his contract situation at the conclusion of the campaign, Norburn said: “Football is football, you never know what’s around the corner.

“As far as I see it, I’ve got to come here (to Wigan) and get to the performance levels I can, and whatever happens in the future will probably be out of my hands; I’ve just got to concentrate on my football.

“I want to bring what I know I can to the table here, and let the future take care of itself.”

Norburn was named captain upon his arrival at Bloomfield Road in the summer of 2023, but stepped back from the role in July.

A month later, he was linked with a move away, but ultimately ended up remaining with the Seasiders.

“There were opportunities to leave in the summer - which I didn’t think was quite right,” he added.

“I had the captaincy, and I thought stepping back from that was the best for me and the ex-manager Neil Critchley going forward so I could totally concentrate on my football, but things with football change quickly, because he then left and the new manager came in.

“It’s been an up and down time with injuries. I played through injury last year which obviously didn’t do me any favours. People don’t see that from the outside, I had broken ribs and I played through that for 10 weeks.

“Looking back in hindsight, should I have done it? - That’s the decision I made, but that probably damaged the levels I knew I was capable of.

“There’s no hard feelings. They’ve got passionate supporters and it was an honour to captain the club, but in football things move on quickly

“I’m fully looking forward to what’s coming next. All I can do now is look to the future and getting back to my best.”