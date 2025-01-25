Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce was left delighted by Tom Bloxham’s display in Blackpool’s 3-1 win over Exeter City at St James Park.

Following CJ Hamilton’s opener just after the half hour mark, the recent arrival from Shrewsbury Town showed some quick feet to beat Joe Whitworth, before setting up one for Ashley Fletcher shortly after.

The forward marked his impressive goal with an equally memorable celebration, doing a backflip in the corner.

Millenic Alli claimed a late consolation for the home side, but couldn’t deny the Seasiders their first victory of 2025.

Reflecting on Bloxham’s display, Bruce said: “I thought he had a great game, he was the mainstay and caused them all sorts of problems. It was a great goal and a great assist, so good for him, he looks like a very decent buy for us.

“I didn’t see the celebration, but I’ll have a look at that. He shouldn’t be doing that at 6’3 that’s for sure. Maybe being in Blackpool a week he’s got used to the Big Dipper. I certainly wasn’t one for back flips. I did enough to run.”

Bruce believes the performance as a whole throughout the opening 45 minutes was up there with the best since he took over as head coach back in September

“We’ve been close for a few weeks but haven’t taken our chances, but we took them today,” he added.

“The first half performance was probably as good as I’ve seen us play, especially away from home against a very decent team - we were electric.

“It’s been coming, we’ve been saying we’re close, but again we’ve left our best performances away from home, which is a bit frustrating.

“This is a big step for us, we’re edging towards it. We’ve still got a bit to do, but I’m pleased with what I’ve witnessed.

“It’s not going to happen overnight, it takes time. We’ve gone to a totally different way of playing, and you need the personnel, with the right people in the right places, but you can see what we’re trying to do.

“The frustrating thing is, we’ve won comfortably today, but there’s two or three games where we could’ve done that, but if we keep playing like that then we’ll do okay.”