Dom Thompson has officially found his next club just hours after his Blackpool departure was announced.

The Seasiders confirmed on Friday afternoon that the defender’s contract had been terminated by mutual consent.

Thompson’s Bloomfield Road exit came on the back of just nine appearances in Tangerine this season, with 24-year-old being behind both James Husband and Hayden Coulson in the pecking order for the left back role.

Throughout his time on the Fylde Coast, after making the move from Brentford in 2022, the ex-Arsenal youngster failed to make a real impact.

On the back of spending time on loan with Forest Green Rovers in the second half of last season, he looked set to leave the club back in August under Neil Critchley, but a change in manager extended his stay for a little longer.

Thompson has now been confirmed as a Motherwell player, and will hope a move up north to the SPL will help to get his career back on track.

Elsewhere, Blackpool youngster Josh Miles has joined FC United of Manchester on loan for the remainder of the season.

The forward, who joined the Seasiders from Southport back in 2023, spent the first half of the campaign with Warrington Town, but returned to Bloomfield Road earlier this month after two goals in 19 National League North outings.

Meanwhile, Jake Daniels’ loan with Warrington Rylands has been extended until the conclusion of the season.