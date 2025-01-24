Steve Bruce makes admission on what Blackpool attacker needs to reach the next level

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce states he’ll continue to work hard with Rob Apter to help the winger in his development.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the last number of years, the 21-year-old has learned his trade out on loan, enjoying stints with the likes of Bamber Bridge, Chester and Scunthorpe United.

It was a spell with Tranmere Rovers throughout the 2023/24 campaign that really put Apter on the map, with his performances at Prenton Park seeing him named as League Two young player of season last April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the appointment of Bruce as Seasiders head coach, the wide player has become a regular starter at Bloomfield Road.

During his breakthrough season in Tangerine so far, he has scored four times in 25 League One outings.

His most recent goal came in last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Huddersfield Town, but there were also a couple of moments where he could’ve done better in front of goal.

“How good has he been in his first real season,” Bruce said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve picked him every week because of the problems with CJ (Hamilton) and not having any natural width to replace him.

“He’s found himself playing week in, week out - and what a good player he is.

“He’s a delight. He missed a few chances last week, but got a great goal, so he can only get better. He’s only 21.

“He’s got an outstanding chance, but he’s got to keep his feet on the ground and keep working, converting more chances. We’ve got a player on our hands, but it’s up to me to educate him.”

Rob Apter

Past praise for Apter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apter has picked up praise from a number of people who have worked with him in the past.

During his time with Scunthorpe he played alongside former Accrington Stanley striker Marcus Carver - who spoke highly of his ability in an interview last year.

“He’s obviously a talented lad and was a bright spark in a dull team at the time,” the 31-year-old said.

“Scunthorpe were struggling but he could turn a game on its head, when he got the ball you knew something was going to happen. The runs he made off the striker helped to create space, in the National League he was like a (Lionel) Messi-type figure, he’d get the ball and go past players. He’d make it look easy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only did he give the players a lift, the fans could see it too. Every time he got on the ball, you knew something was going to happen.

“Technically on the ball he’s very good, and he’s got a great shot on him with a wonderful left foot.

“You could see he was a player above his age. He came into a team full of men - a lot of players are fazed by that, but typical Scouser he was right in the mix of things and wanted to be heard. Even though he’s a small figure, he put his body about quite a bit on the pitch.

“If it wasn’t for us shipping in so many goals, he would’ve kept us up. The fact we got relegated probably would’ve been good for him because the mindset as a player is to come back stronger.

“He brings something different to other people. Most wingers stick to one side, but he can do both. He’s versatile and can play behind the striker as well.”