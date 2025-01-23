Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool defender Matthew Pennington is set to spend the next month on the sidelines.

The 30-year-old suffered a twisted ankle in the Seasiders’ 2-2 draw with Huddersfield Town last Saturday, and was forced off just before half time.

In the last few months, the former Everton centre back has built a good partnership with Olly Casey in the Blackpool back four, and will be a notable loss for Steve Bruce’s side across the next few weeks.

Providing further detail on Pennington’s injury, the Seasiders head coach said: “He’s not as bad as we first feared but he’s in a boot as we speak, and will probably be out between four and six weeks.

“That’s the downside of the weekend, but apart from that everyone else is okay.

“He’s done very well. He had to be patient to get into the team but when he’s been in, he’s performed very well. It’s going to be a big miss.”

Pennington’s injury could provide Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott with an extended run in the Blackpool starting XI.

Since joining the club in August, the 22-year-old has been plagued by injury - featuring just five times this season.

After suffering an ankle problem inside his first month at Bloomfield Road, the Indonesia international was then handed another setback on his initial return to action, sustaining a thigh issue.

In the last few weeks, Baggott has been included in the Seasiders’ matchday squads, and was introduced off the bench against the Terriers to replace the injured Pennington.

Elkan Baggott

While discussing the status of the current loanees with Blackpool, Bruce said: “We’ve had feedback from the clubs and they seem quite happy. Elkan was the main concern because he’s not had any game time, but all of a sudden his chance is here.

“He’s waited patiently, and unfortunately the kid has had two big injuries this year. Let’s hope he can stay injury-free so he can have a run in the team and show what he’s got.

“It’s a big opportunity for him, he’s waited a long time and worked really hard for it. We wish him the best of luck.”