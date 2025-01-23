Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states he’s willing to be patient to find the right replacement for Kyle Joseph.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old departed Bloomfield Road earlier this week, making the move to Hull City for a reported fee of around £2.5million.

Joseph had more goals in the league this season than the other Seasiders’ strikers combined. Ashley Fletcher has three under his belt, Jake Beesley has one, but last year’s top scorer Jordan Rhodes is yet to find the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While signed as a wide player, new addition Tom Bloxham could be another option up front, after playing as a forward on his debut for the club against Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Discussing if there’ll be any further movement before his side’s trip to Exeter City on Saturday afternoon, Bruce said: “I wouldn’t have thought so. It’ll be early next week if anything. It’s no secret that we are on the lookout and we’ve made a lot of enquiries.

“We need one (further signing this month), if we can find the right one, and it’d have to be that.

“I won’t bring in someone to make up the numbers. If they can improve the team, then we’ll act, and that’s the way I’ve always tried to manage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we can’t get the right one in January, then we’ll wait, because otherwise we’re never going to improve. We’ve still got three or four strikers on the books who have done well, and (Tom) Bloxham can play down the middle.

“We are actively looking, and trying our best, but if they’re not there then we have to be patient and wait until the summer where there’s more to choose from.

“It’d be wrong for me to bring someone in just for the sake of it, it’s got to be the right profile of what we want. At this moment, we’ve made enquiries over two or three, so we’ll see how they progress in the next couple of days.

“It is a striker we’re looking at, I’m quite happy with what we’ve got everywhere else. We’ve brought in a couple and let six go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Joseph (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Bruce is aware it’ll be difficult to find someone with the same attributes as Joseph, with a couple of deals already falling through.

“All of Kyle’s attributes are what I enjoy in a player, and that’s why I think so highly of him,” he added.

“He plays and he trains as if it’s his last day. He plays with an enthusiasm, which is why we have all enjoyed working with him.

“We’re trying to find the right profile and find something similar. It’s going to be very difficult, there’s been one or two, and we’ve been close to one in particular - who got a move to the Championship.

“He’s got to tick the boxes for us, it’s a huge position. We’ll keep looking and we’ll keep trying, so we’ll see what develops in the next week.”