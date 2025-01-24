Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool will consider a loan move for midfielder Ryan Finnigan before the conclusion of the winter transfer window.

The 21-year-old joined the Seasiders from Southampton just under 12 months ago, but could only make his senior debut for the club back in August due to injury.

Since making his first appearance, he has made 15 appearances in total across all competitions, and has produced a number of positive displays.

Due to the performances of Lee Evans and Albie Morgan in front of him, game time has been limited for Finnigan in recent times, with his last league outing coming at the start of December.

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce admits a potential loan move this month could be beneficial for all parties.

“We’ve had a discussion with Ryan to see if we can get him some games,” he said.

“He’s only 21, and because of the form of Evans and Morgan, he’s been restricted with the games he’s had. I’ve liked what I’ve seen from him, and he’s got a big future ahead of him, but he’s got to be a bit patient.

“The alternative is finding a home for him where he can play some games. Like Zac Ashworth, he could go and play 15 games, and comes back to us in pre-season a bit more developed with game time under his belt.

“He hasn’t played enough and has had a couple of niggles. He played in the cup, he did well at Gillingham, and very well at Harrogate. We’ll see what’s best for him, and possibly there could be a loan deal.”

Last week, defender Zac Ashworth made the move to Ross County for the remainder of the campaign, due to game time being in short supply following his summer move from West Brom.

Like Finnigan, the 22-year-old hasn’t done too much wrong when given an opportunity in the team.

“He needs to go and play to get some games under his belt,” Bruce said last week.

“Hopefully he’ll play 15-20 times and come back to us in the summer better for it and we’ll see a more mature footballer.

“In the area he plays, we’ve got a lot of bodies, so it’s important for Zac to go and play. He’s gone up to Ross County and I wish him the best of luck. He’ll play against Hibs, Hearts, Celtic and Rangers, so it’ll be good for him.

“When he’s played the kid has done well, but we’ve got an abundance of defenders, and with (Elkan) Baggott getting fit, it was a case of go and get some games.

“He did well against Shrewsbury away on a difficult night, he was immaculate, so he’s been unfortunate.”