Exeter City 1-3 Blackpool: New signing shines as Seasiders pick up first win of 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tom Bloxham impressed as he bagged a goal and an assist in Blackpool’s 3-1 victory over Exeter City at St James Park.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following CJ Hamilton’s opener just after the half hour mark, the recent arrival from Shrewsbury Town showed some quick feet to beat Joe Whitworth, before setting up one for Ashley Fletcher shortly after.

A late goal from Millenic Alli proved to be nothing more than a consolation for the Grecians, as Steve Bruce’s side were able to hold onto their commanding lead after last week’s 2-2 draw with Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result marks the Seasiders’ first win of 2025, and moves them up a place into 14th in the League One table.

Pat Jones produced the first shot on target of the afternoon, with an half-volley attempt from the edge of the box proving to be an easy save for Harry Tyrer.

Down the other end, Bloxham came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock for Blackpool. After driving the visitors forward down the left side, the forward received the ball back inside the box, and hit the post with an attempt across the face of goal.

Unlike his first, Tyrer’s second stop of the afternoon proved to be a little more challenging, with the Everton loanee using his right foot to stop a Josh Magennis shot from going in at the front post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the back of his fourth goal of the season in last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Huddersfield Town, Rob Apter tried his luck from distance on two occasions, but was unable to hit the target either time.

It was a similar story for Sonny Carey from a free kick, with his attempt going well over the bar.

The opener for Blackpool eventually came via a counter attack in the 32nd minute.

While being fouled, Odel Offiah did well to drive the ball forward from defence, with Albie Morgan playing a superb first time pass into the path of Hamilton - who ran through down the left to finish past Whitworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A moment of brilliance quickly doubled the Seasiders lead. Bloxham produced some fantastic footwork to take the ball away from the keeper, before smashing a shot past a number of defenders on the line.

Ahead of half time, the 21-year-old picked up his assist, breaking down the right, before putting the ball on a plate for Fletcher to finish.

Action was limited after the restart, with Exeter struggling to truly threaten the Seasiders, despite seeing the majority of the ball.

Elkan Baggott was on hand to clear a couple of dangerous crosses into the box, while Alli hitting an attempt against the post from close-range when a rare opening did appear in the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool had a couple of half chances to extend their lead further. A Sonny Carey shot from distance was tipped over the bar by Whitworth, with the Exeter keeper also called into action from the resulting corner, collecting a header from substitute Josh Onomah.

Heading into the latter stages of the game, a consolation did come the way of Gary Caldwell’s side, courtesy of a great finish across the face of Tyrer’s goal from Alli.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Elkan Baggott, Olly Casey, James Husband, Rob Apter (68’), Sonny Carey, Albie Morgan, CJ Hamilton (87’), Tom Bloxham (74’), Ashley Fletcher (68’).

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Hayden Coulson, Josh Onomah (68’), Sammy Silvera (68’), Jordan Rhodes (87’), Jake Beesley (74’).