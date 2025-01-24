Stoke City striker Niall Ennis | Getty Images

Blackpool are closing in on their third signing of the January transfer window - according to reports.

Having already brought in Sammy Silvera and Tom Bloxham this month to bolster Steve Bruce’s attacking options, it’s now being claimed that the Seasiders are arrowing in on a third player to boost the team’s firepower.

According to Football League World, a deal have finally been agreed that will bring Stoke City striker Niall Ennis to Bloomfield Road. Their latest report claims a ‘verbal agreement’ has been struck between all parties and that a loan move ‘is not too far away’.

The news, if true, will provide Bruce with a welcome boost after he lost Kyle Joseph is Hull for a fee believed to be in and around the £2.5m mark.

Blackpool currently sit 15th in the League One standings - 10 points off a play-off place. The Seasiders have scored 34 goals in the third tier this term, but there’s clearly room for improvement in that department as they also sit just 10 points off the relegation zone.

Ennis, 25, has struggled for regular game time at Stoke, having made the move to the Potters from Blackburn Rovers during the last January transfer window. He’s scored just two goals in 26 appearances for the Championship strugglers, with his start against Portsmouth on Wednesday night his first of the season.

The former Wolves player has a decent record at League One level, though, having scored 12 goals for Plymouth during their 2022/23 League One title-winning season.

Blackpool are next in action on Saturday when they travel to Exeter City.