Former Blackpool midfielder Charlie Adam has landed a new coaching role in the Premier League.

The 39-year-old has joined David Moyes’ backroom staff at Everton, becoming the Toffees’ new set piece coach.

This job comes less than a month on from the ex-Scotland international’s sacking at Fleetwood Town.

Adam had taken over at Highbury towards the end of 2023, but lasted less than 12 months, with his departure coming after a poor run of form in League Two this season.

His new role at Goodison Park sees him join the rivals of a former club - having spent a season with Liverpool during his playing career.

The move to Anfield in 2011 came on the back of a successful period with Blackpool, during which time he was an integral part of the Seasiders’ journey to the Premier League.

Having initially made the move to Bloomfield Road on loan from Rangers in 2009, Adam’s contract on the Fylde Coast was soon made permanent.

In 98 appearances in Tangerine, he scored 34 goals and provided 22 assists, as well as captaining the club during their Championship play-off final victory over Cardiff City at Wembley.

Following his season with Liverpool, he later played for Stoke City, Reading and Dundee, before hanging up his boots in 2022.

Adam joins Everton alongside Alan Irvine - who has been named as the Toffees’ new assistant following Moyes’ recent return to the Merseyside outfit.

Discussing the two new appointments, the 61-year-old told the club media: “I'm delighted to have been able to add Alan and Charlie to our coaching staff.

“Obviously, Alan is somebody who I have known for a very long time and have tremendous respect for. His knowledge of the game, as well as his understanding of what is required at Everton – a club that means a lot to both of us – will be invaluable.

“Charlie is someone I have had several chats with since rejoining the Club. He will be helping with set-piece situations, an area he excelled in as a player and one I believe he can really help us with now as a coach.

"The two of them, along with Billy McKinlay and Leighton Baines, give us a really strong coaching foundation as we look to make positive strides forward.”