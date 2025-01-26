Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce states Blackpool might be able to an additional body to their ranks ahead of their midweek game against Lincoln City.

The Seasiders have been linked with Stoke City forward Niall Ennis throughout January, with the rumours growing stronger in the last few days.

According to Football League World, the two clubs have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with the former Blackburn Rovers and Plymouth Argyle striker, having been first linked with the 25-year-old at the start of month.

Blackpool are on the search for a new addition to their attack following Kyle Joseph’s move to Hull City for a reported £2.5million.

Meanwhile, the Fylde Coast outfit have been able to add Sammy Silvera and Tom Bloxham to boost their options in the wide areas.

Discussing if any further business could take place before Tuesday night’s trip to the LNER Stadium, Bruce said: “I haven’t digested the squads of teams and who they picked, we might be able to, but we’ll see what we can do.

“The secretary has worked hard, he’s got all of the paperwork to do, we’ve been active.

“(Tom) Bloxham has shown what he can do today, he’s a threat, and has good pace. That’s another string to our bow. If someone else can come in and have the same impact then we’ll all be delighted.”

While Bruce wouldn’t comment on any individual names, he reiterated his position on the business the Seasiders should be doing.

“I’m a bit long in the tooth to start mentioning names, but we’ve shown interest in four or five so we’ll see,” he added.

“I’ll only add if a player can improve us, it won’t just be for numbers. We’ll see if there’s anything to be done in the next week

So far this season, game time has been limited for Blackpool-linked Ennis at the bet365 Stadium, with only nine Championship appearances under his belt.

The forward started his professional career with Wolves, where he made one senior outing, as well as heading out on loan to Shrewsbury, Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion.

After departing Molineux permanently in 2021, he joined Plymouth Argyle - which produced his most fruitful spell in front of goal.

In 97 appearances for the Pilgrims, the forward scored 24 goals and provided 12 assists in total.

After spending the 2023/24 campaign with Blackburn Rovers, where he only managed 13 games, he made the move to Stoke in the summer.