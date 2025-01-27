Southampton forward set for new League One move following Blackpool spell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Blackpool loanee Dom Ballard is set to make a move back to League One this month.

The forward made the move to Bloomfield Road during the summer, but saw his stint cut short after less than six months, with parent club Southampton recalling him to St Mary’s.

Ballard departed the Fylde Coast with just one goal under his belt - which came against Cambridge United back in August.

According to Darren Witcoop, the 19-year-old is now set to join Garry Monk’s side in a loan move at the Abbey Stadium for the second half of the campaign.

The report states the U’s have turned to the Saints youngster after missing out on Cardiff City’s Michael Reindorf - who is attracting interest from a number of other teams.

Bruce’s verdict on Ballard

Following Ballard’s return to Southampton, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce gave his verdict on the striker, and admitted an injury away to Huddersfield Town in September changed the direction of his loan spell.

“When I walked through the door, Dom Ballard was fresh and bright,” he said.

“I don’t know if his shoulder injury has blighted him a little bit, but since that day at Huddersfield, we unfortunately haven’t seen the best of him.

“Whether the actual shoulder dislocated and came out, our physios are convinced and they put it back. For four or five weeks, he wasn’t the same in terms of his physical output.

“I wish him the best, he’s a great kid, and a great lad to have around the dressing room. He had a great start, but unfortunately in the last couple of months, we haven’t seen the best of him.

“Young players need time to adapt. They come here for that valuable experience. I picked him in my first two or three games, but whatever happened that day against Huddersfield, we haven’t seen the best of him since.

“I hope he gets over that, and gets physically and mentally right because the kid is a very good footballer. If he can stay fit and healthy then he’s got an outstanding chance.”

Ballard’s own words

Earlier this month, Ballard told the Southern Daily Echo what he was looking for in his next club.

“Maybe somewhere where they like to play two up front because I think that's what I play best in - and for me to play up front,” he admitted.

“Then a team that's going to give me a lot of chances to settle because once I feel comfortable in the team, that's when I feel like I'm the best.

“Especially if wherever I go is far away. If I get that, I think I've got a chance. I just want to play.

“I've learned way more in that four or five months there (with Blackpool) than I ever will do at another club and I'm grateful for that - but also it was tough.

“At Blackpool, I'm by myself completely - like, I don't have anyone - and you've got to deal with it yourself. Having to deal with the tough games on your own.

“When everything's good, it's good, but there are days where it's tough and you've got to deal with it. I learned a lot about myself and I'm grateful I did it.

“Playing up front is my position but I don't care and just want to play football. If they want me to play left wing and do a job there, I'll do it, but yeah, that's probably another reason why I found it difficult and another reason I was recalled - but again that's part of learning, isn't it?”