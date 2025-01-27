Gallery: 22 superb photos of the dedicated Blackpool fans who made the long trip to Exeter

CJ Hamilton broke the deadlock with a goal on the counter attack just after the 30-minute mark. Odel Offiah did well to drive the ball forward from defence, with Albie Morgan playing a superb first time pass into the path of the winger - who ran through down the left to finish past Joe Whitworth.

Shortly after, the Seasiders’ newest addition Tom Bloxham left his mark on the game. The attacker added his name to the scoresheet after producing some sublime footwork past the Grecians keeper, before firing a shot past a number of defenders on the line. He then turned provider, setting up Ashley Fletcher for a third goal for Steve Bruce’s side.

Heading into the latter stages Millenic Alli pulled one back for Exeter, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

Here’s some of the best fan photos:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters made the long trip to Exeter. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell Photo Sales

