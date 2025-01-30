Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool striker Ashley Fletcher states focussing on the mental side of his game has proven to be beneficial after enduring a downward spiral.

The 29-year-old has received help from a psychologist, as well as those closest to him, which has resulted in him finding his feet at Bloomfield Road following a difficult start.

As a youngster, Fletcher progressed through the ranks at Manchester United, and picked up his first taste of senior football while on loan with Barnsley in League One.

Following his Old Trafford exit, the forward spent time with West Ham, before joining Middlesbrough - where he enjoyed his most fruitful run of form to date.

In 109 appearances during his time at the Riverside Stadium, he scored 28 goals and provided 11 assists.

After joining Watford in 2021, Fletcher’s career hit a stumbling block, with game time proving limited for the Hornets, and loan spells with New York Red Bulls, Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan Athletic not working out.

It seemed as if his time in Tangerine was heading in a similar direction, but he’s now made 10 league starts on the bounce and has scored in back-to-back games in the Seasiders’ recent victories over Exeter City and Lincoln City.

Discussing the difficulties he’s faced, he said: “It’s part and parcel of being a football player. It was going one way for me, and I’ve had to go back to basics and really work hard. I’m really enjoying my football now, and that’s the main thing.

“I’ve got a manager, coaching staff, and a group of players that believe in me. They know my strengths and play to them, so long may it continue.

“It can be tough because it can feel like you’re facing an endless battle. I’ve got a great group of people around me in my personal life: my wife, our little girl, we’ve got another little girl on the way, my parents, my brother - just endless people.

“I also sought out the help of a psychologist - who I’ve been speaking to for the season. Looking into the mental side of things has been really important for me to turn it around.

“I first did it when I was at Sunderland, and I was really young at the time. He helped me a lot because there was a lot of pressure on me. Over the years, I tried to turn it around myself, but he’s been great with me, and it’s quite clear that it’s so important.

“I’ve always known that I’m a good player, I’ve played for some top clubs - that doesn’t happen without having quality and talent. It’s been about getting it out of me and playing to my strengths.

“I like to think I’m quite important to this team, and that’s what you want as a footballer, you need that reassurance sometimes. After going from loan to loan, coming to Blackpool, I feel like I’ve now settled, but it’s not the finished article, there’s still a lot more to come.

“This is the biggest run of fixtures I’ve played since Middlesbrough, so I need to keep going and see where it takes me.

“The manager and the coaching staff have been unbelievable for me, and I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done because it was only going in one direction, and when I think about it now, it’s really hard to think about. I was having difficult moments.”

Bruce’s thoughts on Fletcher

Fletcher has impressed Blackpool boss Steve Bruce throughout the last month, with the 64-year-old crediting the work the striker has put in.

“There were times where he was in a dark place and had lost that confidence, which everyone needs,” he said.

“You have to go back to doing the basics, and he’s done that. I’m delighted for him because we all know the ability he’s got, and he’s got his rewards for the graft that he’s put in, both physically and mentally.

Ashley Fletcher was on hand with the Seasiders' third goal of the afternoon against Exeter at the weekend.

“I gave him a weekend to gather his thoughts, and from that Monday morning onwards, he’s rolled his sleeves up and got stuck into it.

“He’s put in the hard yards, and all of a sudden he’s turned around the scenario he was in, and all of a sudden people are seeing Ashley Fletcher again, and talking about him again.

“He’s enjoying his football again at the moment, and you can see that in the way he’s playing.”