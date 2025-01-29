Blackpool boss shares the steps taken for ex-Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday striker to work his way back from 'dark place' to rediscover form
The forward won a challenge on the edge of the box, before running onto the loose ball and chipping Zach Jeacock for his fifth goal of the campaign.
Olly Casey doubled the Seasiders’ lead after the break, as Steve Bruce’s side made it back-to-back wins in League One for the first time in over a month.
Fletcher made the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer as a free agent on the back of a number of difficult spells with various other clubs, including both Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday in the last couple of seasons.
It seemed as if the ex-Manchester United youngster’s time in Tangerine was heading in a similar direction, before enjoying a recent upturn in form - which has seen him claim a regular starting spot in the Blackpool starting XI.
The 29-year-old has now scored in consecutive games, and looks to be building a good partnership with new signing Tom Bloxham up front.
Discussing Fletcher’s finish against Lincoln, Bruce said: “That’s what you call ability, and you never lose that. There were times where he was in a dark place and had lost that confidence, which everyone needs. You have to go back to doing the basics, and he’s done that.
“I’m delighted for him because we all know the ability he’s got, and he’s got his rewards for the graft that he’s put in, both physically and mentally.
“I gave him a weekend to gather his thoughts, and from that Monday morning onwards, he’s rolled his sleeves up and got stuck into it.
“He’s put in the hard yards, and all of a sudden he’s turned around the scenario he was in, and all of a sudden people are seeing Ashley Fletcher again, and talking about him again.
“He’s enjoying his football again at the moment, and you can see that in the way he’s playing.”
