'Well deserved' and 'bright again' - Blackpool player ratings V Lincoln City

The striker opened the scoring just after the half hour mark. After winning a challenge on the edge of the box, the 29-year-old ran onto the loose ball before chipping Zach Jeacock for his fifth goal of the campaign.
Olly Casey doubled the Seasiders’ lead after the break, finishing from close-range after the Imps were unable to deal with a Rob Apter corner.
The result makes it back-to-back wins on the back of Saturday’s 3-1 victory away to Exeter City at St James Park.
Here’s how the Seasiders performed against Lincoln:
1. How did the Seasiders perform?
Blackpool took on Lincoln City at the LNER Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
2. Harry Tyrer- 8
Harry Tyrer made a sensational save to deny James Collins in the second half to keep Blackpool in comfortable position. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Odel Offiah- 8
Odel Offiah did well on a number of occasions when under pressure on the right side. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob
4. Olly Casey- 8
Olly Casey was once again strong for Blackpool at the back, managing the defence well and putting his body on the line when required. The defender was also on hand to claim the second goal of the night with a close-ranged finish. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
5. Elkan Baggott- 8
Elkan Baggott backed up his strong display away to Exeter with another impressive performance. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
6. James Husband- 8
James Husband put in another strong shift defensively, making a number of key blocks. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
