'Well deserved' and 'bright again' - Blackpool player ratings V Lincoln City

By Amos Wynn
Published 28th Jan 2025, 21:50 GMT
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 22:22 GMT
Ashley Fletcher’s found the back of the net for the second time in consecutive games to help Blackpool on their way to a 2-0 victory over Lincoln City at the LNER Stadium.

The striker opened the scoring just after the half hour mark. After winning a challenge on the edge of the box, the 29-year-old ran onto the loose ball before chipping Zach Jeacock for his fifth goal of the campaign.

Olly Casey doubled the Seasiders’ lead after the break, finishing from close-range after the Imps were unable to deal with a Rob Apter corner.

The result makes it back-to-back wins on the back of Saturday’s 3-1 victory away to Exeter City at St James Park.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed against Lincoln:

Blackpool took on Lincoln City at the LNER Stadium.

1. How did the Seasiders perform?

Blackpool took on Lincoln City at the LNER Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Harry Tyrer made a sensational save to deny James Collins in the second half to keep Blackpool in comfortable position.

2. Harry Tyrer- 8

Harry Tyrer made a sensational save to deny James Collins in the second half to keep Blackpool in comfortable position. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Odel Offiah did well on a number of occasions when under pressure on the right side.

3. Odel Offiah- 8

Odel Offiah did well on a number of occasions when under pressure on the right side. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Photo Sales
Olly Casey was once again strong for Blackpool at the back, managing the defence well and putting his body on the line when required. The defender was also on hand to claim the second goal of the night with a close-ranged finish.

4. Olly Casey- 8

Olly Casey was once again strong for Blackpool at the back, managing the defence well and putting his body on the line when required. The defender was also on hand to claim the second goal of the night with a close-ranged finish. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Elkan Baggott backed up his strong display away to Exeter with another impressive performance.

5. Elkan Baggott- 8

Elkan Baggott backed up his strong display away to Exeter with another impressive performance. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

Photo Sales
James Husband put in another strong shift defensively, making a number of key blocks.

6. James Husband- 8

James Husband put in another strong shift defensively, making a number of key blocks. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLincoln CityLNER StadiumSeasidersLincoln
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice