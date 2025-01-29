Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steve Bruce states he still expects Blackpool to ‘actively’ do further business before the end of the current transfer window.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders have until 11pm on Monday to sign any additional players, as they look to boost their squad for a big push in the second half of the season.

It’s been two weeks since the club completed their deals for Sammy Silvera (Middlesbrough, loan) and Tom Bloxham (Shrewsbury, undisclosed fee), with business hinted at since then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if any further business could take place before Saturday’s game against Charlton Athletic, Bruce said: “You’ll have to ring my sporting director, but we’ll see. It’s a crazy time as it is, but we won’t do anything unless it’s the right one.

“It’s all about the squad. When we had injuries, we didn’t cope well enough, we missed big players for a lot of months. Even at elite level, if you lose four or five of your team then it becomes difficult. We don’t want that crisis level but everyone comes upon it.

“We’ve let six go, which needed to be done, but we’re looking, and I think we’ll actively do something - we’re close to one or two things, so let’s see what develops and you’ll have to be patient.

“There’s always something cooking. I’ve said it many times, I’ll only act if I think someone can improve us. I can get 25 players, that’s the easy part, but it’s the ones that make the difference, and that’s what we’re on the look-out for. If they become available then we’ll see what we can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m pleased with what I’ve got at the moment, but there’s always someone that can give everyone a lift. The two who have come in this window have done that, especially Tom (Bloxham).”

The Seasiders have been linked with Stoke City forward Niall Ennis throughout this month, with the rumours growing stronger in the last week.

On Friday, Football League World reported that the two clubs had reached a ‘verbal agreement’ for the former Blackburn Rovers and Plymouth Argyle striker.

Blackpool are on the search for a new addition to their attack following Kyle Joseph’s move to Hull City for a reported £2.5million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far this season, game time has been limited for Ennis at the bet365 Stadium, with only nine Championship appearances under his belt.

The forward started his professional career with Wolves, where he made one senior outing, as well as heading out on loan to Shrewsbury, Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion.

After departing Molineux permanently in 2021, he joined Plymouth Argyle - which produced his most fruitful spell in front of goal.

In 97 appearances for the Pilgrims, the forward scored 24 goals and provided 12 assists in total.

After spending the 2023/24 campaign with Blackburn Rovers, where he only managed 13 games, he made the move to Stoke in the summer.