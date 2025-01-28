Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce believes Blackpool are starting to find some consistency on the back of their 2-0 victory over Lincoln City at the LNER Stadium.

Ashley Fletcher opened the scoring just after the half hour mark. After winning a challenge on the edge of the box, the 29-year-old ran onto the loose ball before chipping Zach Jeacock for his fifth goal of the campaign.

Olly Casey doubled the Seasiders’ lead after the break, finishing from close-range after the Imps were unable to deal with a Rob Apter corner.

The result makes it back-to-back wins for Bruce’s side following Saturday’s 3-1 victory away to Exeter City at St James Park.

Reflecting on the most-recent victory, the Blackpool boss said: “I know what we’re capable of. We had that inconsistency when I first started, but looking back, we didn’t deserve to lose at Bolton and we didn’t deserve to lose to Wrexham.

“A bit of consistency is coming and the performance levels have been good in my opinion but we haven’t got the rewards with wins.

“It’s been coming, and thankfully we’ve taken a couple of chances and put back-to-back away wins together - which sets us up nicely. Now we’ve got to win at home, and turn that around to give ourselves a chance of getting where we want to be.

“I’m delighted with the attitude. Defensively, I thought our centre halves in particular were terrific in their work. They were terrific, they put their head in and blocks, they were fantastic to a man.

“It gives you a platform, you don’t get beat with a clean sheet. There was a time earlier on in the season where we needed two or three goals to win, so defensively we’ve certainly got better, and we’ve added at the top end of the pitch.

“We look a decent side now, but it’s about addressing the home form because it’s a bit of a concern to me; all of our wins seem to be coming away from home.”