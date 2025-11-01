Blackpool team news V Scunthorpe United: Seasiders make two changes for FA Cup tie

Blackpool have made two changes for their FA Cup tie against Scunthorpe United.

Ian Evatt has made two changes to his starting XI for his first home game as Blackpool head coach.

The new Seasiders boss started his reign with a 2-1 victory over Peterborough United in League One last weekend.

Today’s fixture brings a change of competition, with Scunthorpe United visiting Bloomfield Road in the first round of the FA Cup.

After scoring the winner at the Weston Homes Stadium, Scott Banks comes into the Blackpool 11 alongside Emil Hansson, while CJ Hamilton and Jordan Brown drop to the bench.

This could bring a change of formation to the wing-back system utilised by Evatt in his first game, or see Lee Evans play a solo holding midfield role with others in front of him.

Elsewhere, both Hayden Coulson and George Honeyman could make their return from injuries off the bench, but the match comes too soon for Michael Ihiekwe.

Here’s the full team: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Andy Lyons, Fraser Horsfall, Olly Casey, Scott Banks, Lee Evans, Zac Ashworth, Josh Bowler, Emil Hansson, Tom Bloxham, Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Jordan Brown, George Honeyman, Hayden Coulson, CJ Hamilton, Theo Upton, Terry Bondo, Spencer Knight, Oluchukwu Nwankwo.