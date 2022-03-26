Blackpool prospect Jake Daniels believes Bamber Bridge loan spell could be the making of him

The young striker has joined Northern Premier Division side Bamber Bridge on loan alongside Blackpool teammate Joe Strawn.

The pair will be hoping to make their debuts today as Brig make the trip to Basford United.

Daniels has been in excellent form for Blackpool’s Under-18 side this season, scoring 24 goals.

The Bispham-born forward was also instrumental in Pool’s run to the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup, scoring against both Newcastle United and Chelsea.

To further his development, the Seasiders believed a loan deal to non-league Brig would be beneficial - a route that has already worked for Rob Apter and Ewan Bange this season.

“I’m absolutely over the moon,” he told the Bamber Bridge’s official website.

“This is a big step-up in my career, this is my first time out on loan.

“Hopefully I can score some goals but I want this to be a real taster of what men’s football is like, I want it to toughen me up and I want to gain some confidence in my ability as well.

“Going out on loan at the age I’m at now is going to be one of the best things for me to get a feel of what it’s going to be like as I start getting older.”

Bamber Bridge seem to be the natural fit for Daniels, given he will reunite with boss Jamie Milligan.

Daniels has been coached by the former Seasider before and is looking forward to working alongside him for a second time.

“He coached me and Joe in the Under-9s, so it’s good joining Bamber with him being the manager,” he added.

“He knows my attributes and what I’m good at.

“Obviously I was a lot younger when he had me the first time, so I feel like I’ve still got to prove myself and show what I’m good at.

“But I’m excited to start working under Milly. He’s a top bloke and I’m excited to start.”

Given Daniels’ hot form in front of goal this season, it’s hard to believe he actually started the campaign as a winger.

“They converted me to a striker and I scored a hat-trick in one game,” the first year scholar explained.

“From then on, I just got a feel for who I was in football and after that game, I felt I would gain more staying as a striker.

“I just started scoring in every game. I’ve reached 24 goals and I was not expecting that to happen in my first year.

“Scoring at Stamford Bridge and against Newcastle has been the highlight of my career so far, those moments will always stick with me.

“But I think converting to a striker was the best thing for me. I was learning things quickly.