Safety concerns for Blackpool's Kenny Dougall and Australia ahead of their final qualifier in Saudi Arabia

Blackpool midfielder Kenny Dougall and his Socceroos teammates travel to the Arabian Peninsula for their final group game on Tuesday.

Graham Arnold’s side are now unable to qualify automatically for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar following their 2-0 defeat to Japan on Thursday.

Australia can still make it to this winter’s competition though through a play-off, likely to be a match against United Arab Emirates, followed by either Peru or Colombia.

However, first they must fulfil their final group game against Saudi Arabia, who have already secured their qualification.

At the weekend, the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen reported it had intercepted a “hostile air target” aimed at Jeddah. A distribution plant in the city was also attacked.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) informed The Athletic they are keeping a close eye on the situation.

Dougall will be looking to earn his fifth international cap on Tuesday

“The AFC is closely monitoring and assessing the safety and security situation in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and Saudi Arabian authorities,” they said in a statement to The Athletic.

“The AFC has a robust security and safety framework in place for its competitions, participating teams and all stakeholders, which ensures that the risk levels are continuously monitored and assessed, with appropriate action taken when deemed necessary.”

Formula One’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is also being held in Jeddah this weekend.