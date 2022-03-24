Blackpool's Kenny Dougall forced to watch on from the bench as Australia forced into World Cup play-offs
Kenny Dougall was forced to watch on from the bench as Australia’s hopes of qualifying automatically for the 2022 World Cup were dashed by Japan.
The 28-year-old was an unused substitute as the Socceroos slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Japan in Sydney.
With one group game still to play, the result means Graham Arnold’s side are now unable to qualify automatically for this winter’s tournament in Qatar.
Australia finish their group campaign against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, but all hopes of qualifying are not lost just yet as they will now face a play-off for finishing third.
Saudi Arabia have already secured qualification alongside Japan.
Dougall was a late call-up to the squad having initially been left out, only to be drafted in after two players were forced to withdraw for Covid-related reasons.
The midfielder, who had previously been a regular member of Arnold’s squads, was first left at home during the January international window.
Elsewhere, Shayne Lavery will be looking to cap his return to the Northern Ireland squad with a goal when they make the trip to Luxembourg on Friday (7.15pm kick-off).
The striker played no part for Northern Ireland during the October and November breaks having been sidelined by injury.
Ian Baraclough’s side also host Hungary at Windsor Park next Tuesday for the second of their back-to-back friendlies.
Northern Ireland have already missed out on qualifying for the World Cup having finished third in their group behind Switzerland and Italy.
Prospect Rob Apter, meanwhile, came off the bench yesterday to earn his third cap for Scotland’s Under-19 side.