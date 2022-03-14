Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery recalled to Northern Ireland squad for upcoming friendlies
Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery has been recalled to the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming friendlies.
The 23-year-old missed out during the last international break in November as he was sidelined with a hamstring injury.
The previous month, meanwhile, the former Linfield man was forced to withdraw from the squad after suffering the setback in the win against Blackburn Rovers.
But Lavery returns to the fold for Northern Ireland’s friendlies against Luxembourg (March 25) and Hungary (March 29).
He’s joined in the squad by Fleetwood Town’s Paddy Lane, who earns a first call-up to the senior men’s squad.
Former Pool loanee Dan Ballard, now at Millwall, also returns to the squad after recovering from a recent injury.
Lavery is enjoying a fine season, with 11 goals in 33 games for both club and country.
He’s Blackpool’s leading goalscorer in league and cup with 10, two ahead of both Josh Bowler and Gary Madine.
The likes of Marvin Ekpiteta (Nigeria), Kevin Stewart (Jamaica) and Kenny Dougall (Australia) will also be hoping to earn call-ups.
After Wednesday night’s crunch game against Sheffield United at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool don’t play again until Saturday, April 2 due to the international break.