Blackpool's Shayne Lavery left out of Northern Ireland squad as expected

The 22-year-old is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury he suffered in the win against Blackburn Rovers at the start of October.

He's missed Blackpool' s last five games as a result and is unlikely to be available for Saturday's televised game against QPR.

With Lavery not expected to be fit until after the international break, it's been decided he will remain with Blackpool to continue his recovery.

Northern Ireland host Lithuania in Belfast on Friday, November 12 before facing Italy, also at home, the following Monday.

Lavery was also forced to withdraw from the Northern Ireland squad during the last international break, missing the games against Switzerland and Bulgaria.

Ian Baraclough's side have little to play for, as they sit in fourth place in their qualifying group with two games remaining.

Switzerland and Italy are both nine points ahead.

Elsewhere, Kenny Dougall is likely to be called up to the Australian squad for their upcoming qualifiers against Saudi Arabia and China.

Daniel Gretarsson (Iceland) and Tyreece John-Jules (England Under-21s) will also be hoping to earn call-ups.