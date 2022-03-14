One down, one to go: Blackpool bidding for another home win to fuel play-off challenge

Following their 1-0 win, it now sets up a tasty home clash against Sheffield United, who are one of the sides the Seasiders are looking to catch.

Should Pool claim a fourth straight victory on Wednesday night, it will put them in a strong position to attack the final nine games of the campaign on their return from the international break.

When asked about a late push for the top six, Critchley said: “Why not? We’re only six points behind so who knows? We’re there, aren’t we?

“Wednesday night is a really big game and then we’ll reflect on that during the break before our busy April, where we play eight games. But we will have some players back by then.”

The Blades currently sit in fifth on 57 points, level with Luton Town below them.

Neil Critchley celebrates after Saturday's 1-0 win against Swansea

Paul Heckingbottom’s side suffered a surprise 4-1 defeat to Coventry City at the weekend, denting any faint hopes they had of finishing in the top two.

It promises to be another memorable night under the lights at Bloomfield Road, with the Seasiders having absolutely nothing to lose.

“Brilliant, I can’t wait. Wednesday night at home,” Critchley pondered.

“I went to watch them the other night and I know they’ve had a bad result at the weekend but they’re a top, top team with top players.

“They will bring quite a few here and we’ll have another atmosphere like we did against Swansea, so what an occasion to look forward to.

“We’ve won three games on the bounce, but can we make it four? What a challenge for us.”

The Seasiders surpassed the magical 50-point mark on Saturday thanks to their comfortable victory, handed to them courtesy of Gary Madine’s early header.