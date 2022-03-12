Why Blackpool's back-to-back home games against Swansea City and Sheffield United are so important

The Seasiders welcome Swansea City to Bloomfield Road today before taking on Sheffield United at home on Wednesday night.

If Pool can pick up a good haul of points from those two games, it sets up an intriguing final nine games of the season upon their return from the international break.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The next two games are going to be really important to see where we can go,” Critchley said.

“We understand we have two difficult tasks at home but our home record has been good recently, so it gives us a chance to continue our good form.

“Let’s give ourselves something to attack after the international break, where our next game is also at home.

“Three home games are followed by three away games, which is quite unusual.

Neil Critchley wants Blackpool to have something to play for during their final nine games of the season

“Our home record has been reasonably good of late and back-to-back wins certainly helps. Hopefully it will be a really good atmosphere too.

“If we can pick up some points in these next two games before the international break, then with nine games to go it will give us something to look forward to.

“Whatever happens, we just want to keep improving our players and improving our team and that’s what we do on a daily basis. That’s the mantra we have.