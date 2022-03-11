Neil Critchley provides injury update on Jordan Thorniley ahead of Blackpool's clash against Swansea City

The centre-back suffered what was described as a “whiplash-like” injury following a collision with Stoke City striker Josh Maja last week.

Speaking this morning, Pool boss Neil Critchley revealed a decision has yet to be made on whether Thorniley will be included in his squad for Saturday.

“He’s touch and go,” he told The Gazette.

“He feels a bit better and he did a bit on the grass on Thursday.

“We need to see how he responds to that before we make a decision whether he trains today and whether he’ll be involved in the squad tomorrow.

“He’s not at 100 per cent, but we’re just hopeful he’s had a good night’s sleep and he gives us the green light today.

Thorniley is a doubt for this weekend after the knock he suffered against Stoke last week

“His neck and shoulder went into spasm, it was like a whiplash injury really and that’s eased during the week but it’s still giving him a bit of discomfort.

“We just need to assess him again this morning.”

Replays showed Maja appearing to forearm smash Thorniley in the neck and the top of his back as the defender competed for a high ball.

Critchley believes it was just as “unfortunate collision” though and revealed the club haven’t called for further disciplinary action to be taken.

“We watched the incident back and I don’t think there was much in it, to be honest,” he said.

“I just think it was an unfortunate collision. The boy has put his arm up maybe expecting Jordan to step backwards to protect himself.

“Having watched it back, we didn’t think it was anything untoward or anything worthy of reporting.

“It happens and we just move on.”

If Thorniley does miss out against Swansea, one player who could take his place in the centre of defence is James Husband.

The 28-year-old has trained for a second week on his return from the hamstring injury he suffered during the FA Cup tie against Hartlepool United in January.

“Hopefully Hubby comes into contention for the squad,” Critchley said.

“One or two are getting closer all the time as well. Keshi Anderson has joined in and done a bit of training, Richard Keogh and Luke Garbutt are doing work on the grass, Chris Maxwell has been back in training.

“It’s looking a bit more positive, we now just need to make sure they’ve had the appropriate amount of training or game time if we can before we decide they’re capable of being in the squad.

“As soon as you’re in the squad, that means you might be expected to come on after five or 10 minutes if someone gets injured.