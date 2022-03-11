Neil Critchley aims another sly dig at Sky Sports after Blackpool are finally picked for live coverage
Neil Critchley has joked that someone at Sky Sports must have had “a bang on the head” to select his Blackpool side twice for live coverage.
Despite enjoying an excellent first season back in the second tier, Blackpool have largely been overlooked this season.
Up until now the Seasiders have only had one league fixture televised by the EFL broadcaster, the 1-1 draw against Queens Park Rangers back in November.
Other sides, meanwhile, most notably West Bromwich Albion, have had over 18 games picked by Sky.
The broadcaster is contractually obliged to televise two home games of each club per season.
While many Blackpool fans will be glad to keep fixtures at 3pm on a Saturday, it does raise the question of fairness given the disparity in TV revenue.
While all clubs receive a set amount of income from Sky at the start of each season, clubs do receive an extra £100,000 every time they have a home game televised. They receive a £10,000 bonus when an away game is picked for live coverage.
Next month, Blackpool’s home game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, April 2 will be shown live. It means the kick-off time has been brought forward to 12.30pm.
The Lancashire derby against Preston North End at Deepdale, meanwhile, will also be televised on Tuesday, April 5 (7.45pm kick-off).
The fixture had already been moved owing to the Tory party conference being in Blackpool, so the time and date is unaffected.
It means Blackpool will pocket £210,000 from their three televised games this season, two being at home and one away.
West Brom, meanwhile, who already benefit from parachute payments, could walk away with an extra £1m on top.
Responding to the news that two fixtures have been selected for April, Critchley told The Gazette: “Something must have happened, there must have been a bang on the head or something.
“People might start recognising we’re a decent team in the Championship for once, we’re not there by default, we’re not there by fluke.
“We’re a competitive team in this division and maybe this is the start of some recognition we possibly deserve.”