'The performance was really good': Russell Martin offers bizarre take on Swansea City's defeat to Blackpool

Despite having barely 25% of possession, the Seasiders were the far potent side and had multiple chances to make life more comfortable for themselves.

Swansea, meanwhile, were far too ponderous and focused on keeping the ball, rather than creating serious problems for Blackpool’s backline.

The win sees Blackpool move up 12th, just six points off the play-offs with 10 games to go.

Swansea, meanwhile, stay 16th.

Despite producing just one shot on target, the 2,000 visiting Swansea fans appeared to leave the ground in good spirits.

Swansea boss Russell Martin

"We've let ourselves down, conceding such a poor, early goal from someone we worked on," Martin told Wales Online.

"It's unacceptable, really. But I thought we were dominant. We were playing against a very direct team and they had a couple of counter-attacks because we had a lot of the ball.

"Their biggest threat was set-pieces and goal-kicks where they could hit Gary Madine and unfortunately we've paid the price for it.

"After that, we didn't create enough. We had one massive chance with Cyrus [Christie] but when you're playing against a team who are built on defensive structure and good out of possession, it becomes really difficult.

"Because we've given them a one-goal start, it changes their mentality. That's the frustrating thing, but overall, I thought the performance was really good."

Martin added: “We were dominant in the first-half, although we didn't create enough.

"We've done what we did with the players we had.