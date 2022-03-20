Blackpool's Kenny Dougall earns late call-up to Australia squad for World Cup qualifying deciders

Despite his excellent recent form, the 28-year-old was initially left out when Graham Arnold named his squad last week.

But St Pauli midfielder Jackson Irvine has since tested positive for Covid, while Adelaide United attacker Craig Goodwin has also been ruled out as a close contact for the virus.

Dougall will now want to make a lasting impression given we’re now in a World Cup year, with the tournament taking place in Qatar in the winter.

The Socceroos are yet to book their spot at the competition and will realistically need to beat both Japan and Saudi Arabia in their final two group games to secure qualification.

Arnold’s side are currently in third place in their table, with only the top two sides qualifying automatically.

Should the Aussies finish in third, they would still stand a chance of making it to Qatar through a play-off.

Dougall has earned a late call-up to the Australia squad

Dougall also missed out in January when the Socceroos played Vietnam and Oman in their latest qualifiers.

Prior to January, Dougall was a regular feature in Arnold’s squads and had been capped four times.

Speaking to The Gazette last month, Dougall said it was his focus to keep performing well for Blackpool to try and force his way back into the Australian squad.

“I was disappointed I wasn’t in the squad, but there’s nothing you can do,” he said.

“It’s the national team and you have to earn every call-up, so hopefully I can get called up again in March.

“It’s always good getting away and representing your country.

“It’s something I’ve done four times now and I’m very proud of that. Hopefully I can add to that.

“It’s always nice being at Blackpool as well. We’ve got a great group of lads here so it’s enjoyable on both parts.”

Elsewhere, Blackpool teammate Shayne Lavery has already been called up to the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming friendlies against Luxembourg and Hungary.

Kevin Stewart is still waiting to find out if he will get the nod for Jamaica for their games against El Salavador, Canada and Honduras.