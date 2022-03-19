Ex-Derby County man Richard Keogh hoping to be back from injury for Blackpool's next game against Nottingham Forest

The defender has been missing in recent weeks with a calf injury he suffered in the game against Coventry City at the start of February.

However, the 35-year-old is recovering well and is hoping to be back involved when the Seasiders return to action at the start of April with a home game against Nottingham Forest.

Reflecting on the injury, Keogh told BBC Radio Lancashire: “It was quite innocuous how it happened, so it was a frustrating one. But the signs are looking a lot more positive.

“I’ve been back on the grass rehabbing for the last 10 days or so now. When you’re back on the grass and doing more football-specific stuff it gets you a little bit more excited that you’re getting closer.

“I’d love to be out there, but we have a little break now which is obviously going to benefit me. It will give me time to top-up my rehab a little bit more and get back training with the team.

“Hopefully by the time the next league game comes around I should be available.”

Neil Critchley didn’t seem overly concerned by Keogh’s knock at the time, telling reporters he was brought off as a precaution more than anything.

But the former Derby County man, who will be desperate to be available against Forest, received unexpected news when he went for a scan.

“It was a tough game but I was playing well. It was a strange one, I just planted a bit funny and felt something in my calf,” Keogh said.

“It didn’t feel really bad so I carried on for a bit longer, which maybe was the wrong thing to do but that’s just in my nature.

“I let the guys know and I was brought off as a precaution more than anything to be honest.

“I woke up the next day and there wasn’t much pain, it just felt a bit tight. I went for the scan and the news was a lot worse than we anticipated.