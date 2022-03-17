Details revealed of investment plans for Blackpool FC’s Bloomfield Road stadium

Details published within the business case for the Revoe Sports Village which is part of Blackpool's £39m Town Deal, also show investment in new facilities at the North Stand.

The Town Deal, which secured final government approval earlier this month, includes £6.5m for the Revoe Sports Village which will be developed by Blackpool Council, Blackpool Football Club and Blackpool FC Community Trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The temporary East Stand is due to be replace

A timeline for development says it is hoped to have planning permission by October this year, with any outstanding sites needed for the land assembly secured by April 2024 through use of a compulsory purchase order.

The existing East Stand would be demolished in August 2024, with the new stand built by September 2025 including its own concourse.

It is also proposed to provide a new club shop, club bar and ticket office at the front of the North Stand as well as public realm to be completed by July 2025.

The scheme also includes a 139 space car park due for delivery by October 2024, and a 3G pitch for use by under 16s.

A new timber yard is also set to be provided to enable the retention of the existing business.

It is predicted the sports village project will prompt investment in the wider Revoe masterplan which includes new shops, leisure facilities and homes along Central Drive.

The business case documents anticipate "substantial indirect long-term economic, social, and environmental benefits.

"The project will also assist the development of new multi-use 3G pitches facilities on brownfield sites within the wider town centre, bring about further investment within one of Blackpool’s most deprived wards. Neither of these elements would be delivered without Town Deal support as a catalyst."