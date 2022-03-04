The decision means long-awaited schemes in the town centre, at Blackpool Football Club and at Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone and have got the all clear to proceed.

The Government allocated the cash in October 2019 but the council had to put together comprehensive business plans to finally secure the investment and prove the sustainability of each scheme.

Paul Smith, chairman of the Blackpool Town Deal Board, said: “It is a huge step forward now these projects have been given the final seal of approval.

Artist's impression of Blackpool Central

“The Town Deal Board proudly work to that ensure we represent the needs and views of the Blackpool community and businesses and I am confident this investment is going to the right places with the right plans."

Blackpool Council leader Coun Lynn Williams said: “A lot of work has gone in so far to get us to this point and I want to take this opportunity to thank all those involved in that work.

“We have consulted widely on the projects that have been approved and I am confident they will help to provide Blackpool residents with what they need in their town.

“It’s incredibly exciting that the implementation stage will now begin.”

Blackpool Illuminations

Minister for Levelling Up Neil O’Brien said: “This £39.5m Town Deal will back seven impressive projects to revitalise the town, strengthen the local economy and help Blackpool become a thriving coastal community again.”

The projects which are now fully approved are:

Blackpool Central Courts Relocation – allocated £6.95m

Supporting the relocation of Blackpool’s County and Magistrates Courts to a site on Devonshire Road, and releasing land for the final phase of the £300m Blackpool Central leisure development.

Stanley Buildings

Revoe Community Sports Village – allocated £6.5m

This project will enable the regeneration of the Revoe area, creating new sports pitches and facilities for community use. It will also be the catalyst for investment at the Blackpool FC Bloomfield Road stadium which is expected to see the current temporary East Stand replaced with a new permanent stand.

Blackpool Illuminations – allocated £4.5m

Investment to upgrade the Blackpool Illuminations to attract new visitors by developing new features and lighting technology. A number of centrepiece attractions will be designed alongside new lighting infrastructure improvements.

Blackpool Multiversity Land Assembly – allocated £9m

Land assembly to enable the relocation of the Blackpool & The Fylde College’s Palatine Road campus to a new town centre site (not yet disclosed) with a capacity for more than 3,600 students. The aim is to meet the skill needs of local employers working in partnership with Lancaster University.

Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone – allocated £7.5m

Creating a new road to link with Common Edge Road and open up development sites to attract jobs and investment. The scheme will open up 10.5 hectares of previously inaccessible development land.

The Edge – allocated £4.5m

Redevelopment of the Stanley Buildings to create modern office space for new start-ups and growing businesses, and providing business advice for growth-ambitious small businesses.

Youth Hub – allocated £500,000

The Youth Hub will provide a ‘one place base’ providing advice for young jobseekers aged 16-24 located within the council’s Bickerstaffe House offices on Talbot Road.