Blackpool's Kenny Dougall left out of Australia squad for World Cup qualifying deciders

Despite his excellent recent form for the Seasiders, he’s not been able to force his way back into Graham Arnold’s plans.

It could be a huge blow for the 28-year-old given this is a World Cup year, with the tournament taking place in Qatar later in the 2022 calendar.

There’s no guarantee the Aussies will be there though, as they’re currently third in their qualifying group and must beat Japan and Saudi Arabia, the sides that currently occupy the top two places, to stand a chance of making it.

If the Socceroos do finish third, they will head into a play-off.

Prior to January, Dougall was a regular feature in Arnold’s squads and had been capped four times.

It's the second international window in a row where Dougall has been left out

Speaking last month, Dougall said it was his focus to keep performing well for Blackpool to try and force his way back into the Australian squad.

“I was disappointed I wasn’t in the squad, but there’s nothing you can do,” he said. “It’s the national team and you have to earn every call-up.

“It’s always good getting away and representing your country. It’s something I’ve done four times now and I’m very proud of that. Hopefully I can add to that.”