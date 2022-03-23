Blackpool's hot prospect Rob Apter earns another international cap as Scotland U19s beat Turkey
Blackpool’s highly-rated youngster Rob Apter has earned his third cap for Scotland’s Under-19s.
The 19-year-old, who is currently on loan with National League North side Chester, was a 71st minute substitute in Scotland’s 2-1 win against Turkey this afternoon.
It was Scotland’s opening group game in their bid to qualify for this summer’s European Under-19 Championship, which is being held in Slovakia.
The attacking midfielder will be hoping to get more game time for his country in their upcoming games against Hungary (March 26) and Israel (March 29).
Apter previously made his international debut for the Under-19s against Armenia in November 2021.
He’s considered by many to be Blackpool’s standout academy product, which led to the Seasiders handing him a new two-and-a-half year contract in December of last year.
Apter previously enjoyed a prolific spell with Northern Premier Division side Bamber Bridge earlier in the campaign, hitting 10 goals in 22 games.
The hot prospect made his first two senior appearances for Blackpool last season, including an EFL debut as a substitute in the 5-0 win at Wigan Athletic.
Elsewhere, Kenny Dougall will be hoping to earn his fifth cap for Australia when they take on Japan in a must-win World Cup qualifier tomorrow morning (9.10am kick-off UK time).
The Socceroos then face Saudi Arabia in their final qualifier next week.
Shayne Lavery could also be in action for Northern Ireland on Friday when they travel to Luxembourg for a friendly, before hosting Hungary at Windsor Park the following Tuesday.