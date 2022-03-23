Blackpool's hot prospect Rob Apter earns another international cap as Scotland U19s beat Turkey

It was Scotland’s opening group game in their bid to qualify for this summer’s European Under-19 Championship, which is being held in Slovakia.

The attacking midfielder will be hoping to get more game time for his country in their upcoming games against Hungary (March 26) and Israel (March 29).

Apter previously made his international debut for the Under-19s against Armenia in November 2021.

He’s considered by many to be Blackpool’s standout academy product, which led to the Seasiders handing him a new two-and-a-half year contract in December of last year.

The Liverpudlian signed his first professional contract with the Seasiders in November 2020.

Apter is widely considered to be Blackpool's hottest prospect

Apter previously enjoyed a prolific spell with Northern Premier Division side Bamber Bridge earlier in the campaign, hitting 10 goals in 22 games.

The hot prospect made his first two senior appearances for Blackpool last season, including an EFL debut as a substitute in the 5-0 win at Wigan Athletic.

The Socceroos then face Saudi Arabia in their final qualifier next week.