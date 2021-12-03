Blackpool youngster agrees new deal at Bloomfield Road

The Scotland Under-19 international, currently impressing on loan at Bamber Bridge, has signed a two-and-half-year deal at Bloomfield Road, which includes an option for a further 12 months.

Having made his Blackpool debut aged 17, Apter featured twice for the first team in the 2020/21 season, with an appearance in the EFL Trophy against Leeds United’s Under-21s and a league outing in a 5-0 victory at Wigan Athletic.

The 18-year-old has netted nine times for Bamber Bridge, managed by former Pool midfielder Jamie Milligan, in helping them go top of the Northern Premier League Premier Division table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Apter has agreed a new deal with Blackpool Picture: Blackpool FC

Apter told the Blackpool website: “I just want to thank everybody that has worked with me over the past two years – from when I got my scholarship and my first professional contract.

“Danny Ventre and John Murphy have helped me get to where I am now and I’m excited for the future. The way that the manager wants the team to play is exciting.

“I would also like to thank Jamie Milligan and John Hills, who have been helping me develop on loan at Bamber Bridge.

“I’ve been learning the physical side of the game, as well as working on my defending and my decision making.

“Hopefully, within the next couple of years, I can get in with the first team at Blackpool and make some starts in the future.”

Blackpool Academy director, Ciaran Donnelly, added: “Rob is a joy to work with. He has a hunger and desire to play football and he is a player who excites supporters due to his style.

“We must thank Bamber Bridge for their contribution to his recent development over the last four months, and to the coaches within the academy here at Blackpool FC who have given him the platform to be creative and be himself.

“We see him as a player who has a real chance of a good career in the game, and he has a great opportunity at this club of making that happen.”