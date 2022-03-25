Blackpool reveal when tickets for Blackburn Rovers will go on sale - plus details of allocation

Neil Critchley’s side return from the international break with a third straight home game against Nottingham Forest a week on Saturday.

But after that, a hectic month of eight games really kicks into gear with the short trip to Preston North End, followed by a clash against East Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Ticket details have now finally been revealed for the trip to Ewood Park, which takes place on Saturday, April 9.

The Seasiders have been handed an initial allocation of 1,489 tickets, with an additional 2,200 tickets to be released once that first batch is sold.

This gives Blackpool an overall allocation of 3,689.

Subject to police approval, the allocation could be increased further should demand require as Blackburn’s away end holds around 7,000 seats.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Monday, March 28 to all season ticket holders who have attended at least one away fixture this season.

Tickets, which are priced at £25 for adults, will then be made available to all season ticket holders on Wednesday, before general sale on Wednesday, April 6.

Tickets will be sold ONE per season ticket holder, with a season ticket card or client reference number required when purchasing.

The club will also be running a supporters’ coach with places priced at £10 per person. The coach departs Bloomfield Road at 1pm on the day of the game.