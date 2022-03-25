'He's a big, big player for us': Neil Critchley on Gary Madine's pivotal role for Blackpool

The 31-year-old has been a virtual ever-present for the Seasiders since returning from a groin injury that plagued the majority of his 2021.

Since September, Madine has played in 28 games, scoring eight times - with six of those coming in his last 14 appearances.

While Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates continue to fight it out for one striking spot, Madine appears to have the other nailed down - so much so that January signing Jake Beesley has only seen eight minutes of action since making the move from Rochdale.

Madine’s form certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Pool’s head coach lavishing the forward with praise.

“He’s been a big player for us and a lot of opposition managers comment after the game about what a handful he is,” Critchley told The Gazette.

“When you’ve got a fit Gary Madine who is at it, then he’s a big, big player. That's a testament to himself.

Neil Critchley has been delighted with Gary Madine's performances this season

“He’s just there all the time and he puts his body on the line for you. It’s not easy doing what he does, it’s a big physical effort.

“He has a lot of 6ft+ defenders grappling with him, fighting with him and trying to get over the top of him, so it’s not easy.

“He’s certainly given more than he’s got in the games recently, so for him to keep banging out the games has been a big bonus.

“He’s in a really good place and he’s gaining a lot of confidence in his body because if you look at his previous few years, that’s something he’s not done.”

