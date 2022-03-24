Blackpool continue trend of sending their best youngsters out on loan as trio depart

Joe Strawn and Jake Daniels have both joined Bamber Bridge, who are managed by former Seasider Jamie Milligan.

Matthew Liptrott, meanwhile, has linked up with Northern Premier League top-flight side Radcliffe, where teammates Jack Moore and Tayt Trusty are already on loan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The club wishes Jake, Joe and Matthew all the best during their loan moves,” the club said in a statement.

Moore, Trusty and Daniels have already signed professional terms with the Seasiders and will be hoping to catch the eye out on loan.

In the absence of an Under-23 or Developmental side, Blackpool have turned to the loan market this season to get their hottest prospects first-hand experience of senior men’s football.

Speaking to The Gazette back in January, the club’s academy director Ciaran Donnelly outlined why loan spells are so valuable for their players.

Jake Daniels recently scored at Stamford Bridge in Blackpool's FA Youth Cup tie against Chelsea

“It’s massive, but it’s good and bad, by the way,” he said.

“Two or three weeks ago we had 11 players out on loan and some of them have been playing really well, some of them have had chances in the team and come out of it.

“The experience is massive in its own way. You’re playing well and showing you can compete at the level you’re going to, then that’s fantastic.

“If you have a poor experience where you’ve lost your place in the team, well how valuable is that for a young player to learn the ruthless nature of first-team football, where you might only get one chance to be in the team.

“The loan experience for our players is absolutely brilliant and I’m glad we’ve decided to go down this right and try and test our players earlier.

“We’re a Championship club and we’ve outgrown the Category Three model in my opinion, so to find new challenges for them by playing out on loan and progressing through the cup competitions is a better way for us to assess how good they are.”