'Another string to your bow': Neil Critchley on the importance of Blackpool's tactical flexibility

The Seasiders have more often than not lined up in a 4-4-2 system this season, with Gary Madine partnering either Shayne Lavery or Jerry Yates in attack.

However, Pool have also had success switching things up and altering their formation, often to counteract the threats posed by the opposition.

Neil Critchley has switched to a back three for Blackpool's last two games

While many Seasiders would prefer to see their side play their own way and not worry overly about their opponent, Critchley has a different perspective.

It’s an approach that has paid off in recent weeks, Blackpool switching to a back three for the back-to-back home games against Swansea City and Sheffield United, where the Seasiders picked up four points to continue their good form into the international break.

“It’s not the first time we’ve done that,” Critchley said.

“It helps having a different string to your bow so to speak so your players can adapt and play different formations.

“We only do it if we think it’s the right thing for the game and will hopefully give us an advantage.

“A lot of thought and time goes into preparing the team and why we’re picking a certain formation, why we’re picking certain players in this position etc.

“You’re in a job of results, but when you win it’s not all about the formation and when you lose it’s not all about the formation.

“Sometimes you might lose yet you might have got it right, other times you might win and got it wrong.

“Over the course of 90 minutes where there’s 22 people on the pitch and millions and millions of decisions to be made, lots can happen which have nothing to do with formation.

“I can assure you when we win it’s not all right and when we lose, it’s not all wrong.”

The Seasiders are currently enjoying a rare two-and-a-half week break due to the international window.

Critchley’s side return to action on Saturday, April 2, when they host play-off hopefuls Nottingham Forest at Bloomfield Road.