Blackpool midfielder Tayt Trusty follows Jack Moore to Radcliffe on loan and makes debut on same day
New Blackpool professional Tayt Trusty has followed fellow teenager Jack Moore to non-league Radcliffe on loan.
Midfielder Trusty joined the Northern Premier League top-flight club on a 28-day loan on Tuesday and made his debut that evening in the 3-2 home defeat by Bamber Bridge.
Academy products Moore and Trusty both signed their first professional contracts with Blackpool last week and both were in the Radcliffe starting line-up against Brig.
Full-back Moore made his loan move last Friday and made his full debut the following day in the victory at Grantham Town.
