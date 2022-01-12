Blackpool midfielder Tayt Trusty follows Jack Moore to Radcliffe on loan and makes debut on same day

Midfielder Trusty joined the Northern Premier League top-flight club on a 28-day loan on Tuesday and made his debut that evening in the 3-2 home defeat by Bamber Bridge.

Academy products Moore and Trusty both signed their first professional contracts with Blackpool last week and both were in the Radcliffe starting line-up against Brig.

Tayt Trusty has made his first loan move after agreeing his first professional contract at Blackpool

Full-back Moore made his loan move last Friday and made his full debut the following day in the victory at Grantham Town.