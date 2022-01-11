Blackpool defender Jordan Thorniley linked to permanent Oxford switch in Cameron Brannagan deal

The Seasiders continue to be strongly linked to central midfielder Brannagan, a former Fleetwood Town loanee.

Oxford have confirmed that a bid for the 25-year-old, reported to be from the Seasiders, has been rejected.

Jordan Thorniley has made 23 appearances for Oxford on loan from Blackpool

It is now being suggested that centre-back Thorniley could be offered to the League One club in a player-plus-cash deal.

Thorniley is on a season-long loan at Oxford and has made 23 appearances since his move at the start of August. The 25-year-old has featured in 19 of this season's 25 League One games.

Cheshire-born Thorniley, signed from Sheffield Wednesday two years ago, will be out of contract at Blackpool this summer, though the club have the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson has criticised Brannagan's agent for bypassing him in an attempt to force a move through.

The player stared Saturday's league game at Lincoln City but was forced off injured.