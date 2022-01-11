Crewe Alexandra announce return of Owen Dale after Blackpool loan

The 23-year-old winger joined the Seasiders on September 1 with a view to making the move permanent this month.

However, it appears no deal could be agreed by the time Dale’s loan expired on Monday.

Crewe Alexandra have announced the return of Owen Dale from Blackpool

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley was still hoping an agreement would be reached when he spoke to the media last Thursday but Dale is now back at Gresty Road, though currently unavailable for selection.

He scored on his Blackpool debut in the victory at Reading on October but managed only six further appearances, last featuring in the defeat at Derby County on December 11.

Crewe manager Dave Artell told the club website: “Owen is unavailable for us at the moment. He will be disappointed with what has happened with Blackpool and we will give him all the help and support he needs, and when he is available again we will let everyone know.

“That’s football and you have to move on. We have to make sure that when he is available again we can get him back to the form that saw a Championship club become interested in him and want to buy him.

“That is in all our interests and we will endeavour to get him fit and available as soon as we can.”

Dale has come through the ranks with the Railwayman, making his debut in August 2017 and going on to make over 100 senior appearances.

Blackpool are yet to comment on Dale's departure.