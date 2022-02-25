Jake Daniels signs professional contract with Blackpool hours after scoring against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

The 17-year-old scored the game's opening goal against Chelsea last night as John Murphy's side took their Premier League opposition right to the wire in their FA Youth Cup quarter-final tie.

The young Seasiders eventually bowed out of the competition following a narrow 3-2 defeat.

It has now been announced the Bispham-born forward has put pen to paper on a professional contract with his hometown club.

The forward has agreed a deal that runs until June 2024.

“It’s a proud moment for me and my family," Daniels said.

"I’ve been at Blackpool from a young age and I’ve worked hard to reach this stage.

Jake Daniels has agreed professional terms with the Seasiders

"I’ve just turned a dream into a reality and I’m now excited to see where I can progress to.”

An impressive performer throughout the season, Daniels has scored 24 goals for the Under-19s this season.

Academy director Ciaran Donnelly added: “Jake has been with the academy from seven years of age and this is a great reward for him and his family, having put in so much hard work over the years.

“He is a local boy from Bispham who has played junior football for BJFF and Clifton Rangers, which makes this even more special for the academy given that he has progressed through the pathway from such a young age.

“Jake has great attributes that can give him a real chance of making future progress with the club. He’s quick, powerful and technically very good off both feet. Scoring goals comes naturally to him. He has put in some excellent performances for the youth team this season.

“We want to keep our best young players at the club and Jake is very much at the heart of that strategy.”

Daniels follows Jack Moore, Tayt Trusty, Luke Mariette and Johnny Johnston in agreeing personal terms.