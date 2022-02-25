'Providing an uplifting boost in defeat': Matt Scrafton's verdict on Blackpool's heroic FA Youth Cup display against Chelsea

Such was the high level of Blackpool’s performance at Stamford Bridge last night, they probably merited taking Chelsea to extra-time.

But there was no disappointment, just pride.

John Murphy, ever the entertainer, was cracking jokes and fist pumping the fans a la Neil Critchley.

Not everyone was so jovial, mind. Jack Moore was absolutely distraught after being shown his marching orders in stoppage-time for a second yellow.

With monitors in front of us in the press box, it was a tough watch seeing the defender - visibly upset - trudge down the tunnel on his own with his head in his hands.

Others, like Luke Mariette, collapsed to the turf at the full-time whistle, absolutely exasperated. There was nothing more they could give.

The Blackpool fans applaud the players at the full-time whistle. Picture: Sam Fielding

Their herculean efforts were rightly recognised by the Blackpool fans housed in the corner of Stamford Bridge. Many had opted to remain in the capital following Wednesday night’s game against QPR, while others - mostly family and friends - travelled down on the day.

They will have been hugely encouraged by what they saw. After the disheartening defeat at Loftus Road the night previous, this was exactly the lift the Seasiders needed.

This wasn’t a case of Blackpool rising to the occasion and putting up a good fight. They were Chelsea’s equal. At times, they even shaded it.

The Under-19s made a mockery of the apparent gulf in quality. Yes, Chelsea were good, of course they were. Harvey Vale has already appeared for the first-team and Charlie Webster - his bizarre celebration in front of the away end aside - looks an absolute star in the making. Derrick Abu was a constant threat down the right too.

I’m sure we might see some of these names star for Chelsea in the not-too-distant future (although they might have to go out on loan first), but the same can be said of Blackpool’s best and brightest talent - because they’ve got plenty.

Alec McLachlan is a wonderful goalkeeper. It’s telling that, while Chelsea managed to score three times, their goals came via a delightful 25-yard curler into the top corner, a penalty and a close-range effort that was forced over the line after McLachlan had made two superhuman stops.

In front of him, Moore was excellent once again, as he has been throughout this season’s cup run. The same can be said for skipper Michael Fitzgerald alongside him.

Joe Strawn over on the left wing was a constant thorn in Chelsea’s side, getting into goalscoring positions on a regular basis.

Luke Mariette and Tayt Trusty went toe-to-toe with Chelsea’s formidable midfield, while Dannen Francis and Jake Daniels were constant livewires in attack.

I shouldn’t really pick out individuals though, because it was the team collective that served Murphy’s side so well.

Their defensive shape and organisation was there for all to see, providing the platform to unleash dangerous counters on a regular basis.

In that respect, they mirrored the first team. But that isn’t where the similarities end.

What stood out for me was the character the youngsters showed in the final 10 minutes to launch one final push.

With Fitzgerald limping off and teammates going down like flies complaining of cramp, a late equaliser seemed unlikely. At one point it looked like they had nothing left to give.

But somehow they found another per cent to take it to the home side in the dying moments, creating one final chance for Daniels - who unleashed a powerful drive that looked destined to settle in the bottom corner.

Unfortunately for Blackpool, Chelsea’s huge, muscular goalkeeper Prince Adegoke somehow managed to make a flying save to tip it around the post.

Had that gone in, who knows what might have transpired. But the young Seasiders had already performed miracles just to get that point, that would have just been the icing on the cake.