Ex-Blackpool and Portsmouth man makes League One return following limited minutes

Ex-Blackpool winger Owen Dale has joined Plymouth Argyle.

Former Blackpool winger Owen Dale completed a Deadline Day move to Plymouth Argyle.

On the back of his Seasiders departure in February 2024, the 26-year-old featured 18 times for the U’s in their push to the Championship, with his outings including the play-off final victory over Bolton Wanderers at Wembley.

Game time proved to be more limited for Dale in the Championship, with only 12 outings coming his way in the first half of last season - which prompted a loan move to Wigan Athletic.

During hime at the Brick Community Stadium, the winger scored one goal and provided one assist in 18 appearances, before returning to Oxford in the summer.

With no games coming Dale’s way for the U’s since the start of the campaign, he has once again been sent out on loan to League One, with Home Park being his latest destination.

Dale’s Blackpool career

Owen Dale (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

The wide player started his career with Crewe Alexandra, where he scored 15 times in 109 appearances.

His first taste of life at Bloomfield Road came on loan in 2021, but it wasn’t long until his move became permanent.

Throughout his time on the Fylde Coast, he found the back of the net six times in 47 outings for Blackpool, as well as spending a season out on loan with Portsmouth - where he made 50 appearances in a single season.

His final six months with the Seasiders, he was used in multiple positions by former head coach Neil Critchley, including left wing-back.

